Janel Grant Requests For Status Conference In Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon & WWE

PWInsider.com reports that Janel Grant’s attorneys filed another motion requesting a status conference in her lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Lauirinatis before the United States District of Connecticut earlier today.

Grant’s attorneys noted they were writing “to inform the Court of the new status quo and request its guidance on how best to move this litigation forward” after the SEC announcement of charges brought against McMahon, who settled by paying a $400,000 fine and reimbursing $1.3 million to WWE.

It was said that in December 2024, the United States government advised Grant’s attorneys ‘that it did not plan to seek an extension of the stay and could continue its investigation of Defendants without the stay.”Grant’s attorneys noted:

“Plaintiff still intends to amend her complaint as of right. Though Plaintiff was prepared to on January 15, the recent SEC Consent Order and findings regarding Defendants’ nondisclosure agreement with Ms. Grant necessitate additional time for her counsel to assess these developments and incorporate these new (and still-developing) facts into her Amended Complaint. Plaintiff believes that submitting one, comprehensive Amended Complaint after a proper investigation of these developments will promote efficiency and best preserve judicial resources. It is clear that the Court’s guidance is needed to reach consensus on a schedule to move this litigation forward. Plaintiff respectfully requests the Court schedule a status conference at its earliest convenience, and enter an order clarifying that no further submissions are due until the Court instructs otherwise.”