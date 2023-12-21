– WWE.com previewed the lineup for tomorrow night’s edition of NXT Level Up. Javier Bernal has a Christmas gift for the NXT Universe, plus more. Here’s the full preview and lineup:

* Javier Bernal presents a Christmas gift to the NXT Universe

* Axiom vs. Damon Kemp

* Roxanne Perez vs. Brinley Reece

NXT Level Up preview: Bernal to bestow his Christmas gift to the NXT Universe

An amazing episode of NXT Level Up will feature Javier Bernal presenting a Christmas gift to the NXT Universe, Axiom clashing with Damon Kemp, and Roxanne Perez battling Brinley Reece.

Claiming that “quality time with Big Body Javi” is the greatest gift one can receive during the holiday season, Bernal is issuing an Open Challenge to any Superstar willing to face him in the main event of NXT Level Up.

Who might step up to challenge the motormouthed competitor?

Plus, having already competed in some of the most exciting matches in NXT Level Up history, the highflying Axiom looks to close the year with a bang when he battles Kemp.

Kemp, who recently aligned with Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey and Myles Borne, has captured three consecutive victories on WWE’s newest brand, most recently defeating Dante Chen.

Perez recently suffered a setback when she was defeated by Kiana James in controversial fashion during a Steel Cage Match at NXT Deadline, and the former NXT Women’s Champion is looking to get back on track with a big win over Reece.

Reece has impressed since coming to WWE, battling tooth-and-nail against the likes of Perez and Elektra Lopez after making her NXT debut in October.

Don’t miss an incredible edition of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!