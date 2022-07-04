wrestling / News
Jay Lethal vs. Baron Black Added To TERMINUS 3
July 4, 2022 | Posted by
TERMINUS has announced a match between Jay Lethal and Baron Black for their third event on July 21. It’s a rematch of their match at TERMINUS 2, which Lethal won. The event happens at the Oasis Events Center in Atlanta, GA. The updated card includes:
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Queen Aminata vs. Masha Slamovich
* Jay Lethal vs. Baron Black
WELCOME • TO • TERMINUS
BLACK •vs• LETHAL II
🎟https://t.co/bOefyex1pZ
🔗https://t.co/xUvV6au1wz pic.twitter.com/SYEEoQDfh4
— TERMINUS (@TERMINUSpro) July 4, 2022
