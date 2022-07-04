wrestling / News

Jay Lethal vs. Baron Black Added To TERMINUS 3

July 4, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TERMINUS Jay Lethal Baron Black Image Credit: TERMINUS

TERMINUS has announced a match between Jay Lethal and Baron Black for their third event on July 21. It’s a rematch of their match at TERMINUS 2, which Lethal won. The event happens at the Oasis Events Center in Atlanta, GA. The updated card includes:

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Queen Aminata vs. Masha Slamovich
* Jay Lethal vs. Baron Black

