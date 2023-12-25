wrestling / News

Jay Lethal Wants to Face Chris Jericho in the Ring Before Jericho Retires

December 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Chris Jericho AEW Rampage, Jay Lethal Image Credit: AEW

– During a recent virtual signing with Highspots, AEW wrestler Jay Lethal spoke about Chris Jericho being a dream opponents he wants to face, hopefully before Jericho retires. Jay Lethal stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “Dream opponents? I would love to step into the ring with Chris Jericho at some point before he retires. I don’t know how much longer Jericho is going to keep going, but I’d like to step into the ring with him before it’s over.”

