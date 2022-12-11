– As previously reported, Mercedes Varnado, aka WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, is expected to attend NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome next month. It’s also rumored that she will be appear at the event and has dates lined up for NJPW in the near future. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp asked current reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White on the news, who shared his thoughts. Below are som highlights from Fightful:

Jay White on Sasha Banks: “She’s great. Big star. That would be another big thing that happened then, I guess. Everyone is wanting to come over and return to Wrestle Kingdom led by the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, huh? You got Kenny finally returning, maybe Sasha Banks, KAIRI coming back as well. I guess that would be cool. I haven’t met the woman myself, but if I do, I’ll say hello.”

On Banks making a great potential member of the Bullet Club: “I think she would make a great Bullet Club member, hence why I said I would say hello.”

Wrestle Kingdom 17 will take place over two days next month. Night 1 is scheduled for January 4 at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. Night 2 will be held on January 21 at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan. On Night 1, Jay White will defend his title against G1 Climax winner and former champion Kazuchika Okada.