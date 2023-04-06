wrestling / News
Jay White Signs With AEW, Appears On Dynamite
April 5, 2023 | Posted by
Jay White is All Elite, signing with the company and making an appearance on AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw White come down to the ring and help Juice Robinson, who was in a brawl with Ricky Starks. After the appearance, Tony Khan announced that White has signed with the company, as you can see below.
White entered free agency in January after he chose not to re-sign with NJPW.
Look who just kicked off this huge episode of #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS: it's #Switchblade @JayWhiteNZ! pic.twitter.com/7IMj48WUt9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023
Switchblade @JayWhiteNZ is ALL ELITE!
Tune in now to Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/GIHAyN2cLo
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 6, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Saraya Reveals the Line She Regrets Saying in Her AEW Debut Promo
- Bruce Prichard Critiques Vince McMahon’s Broadcast Commentary Work, Vince Being Good at Over-the-Top Storytelling
- Ric Flair On Going Back to WCW In Early 90s, Says He Wishes He Didn’t
- Paul Heyman On Fan Disappointment Over Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania Loss, If WWE Missed an Opportunity