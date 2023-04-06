wrestling / News

Jay White Signs With AEW, Appears On Dynamite

April 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Jay White Image Credit: AEW

Jay White is All Elite, signing with the company and making an appearance on AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw White come down to the ring and help Juice Robinson, who was in a brawl with Ricky Starks. After the appearance, Tony Khan announced that White has signed with the company, as you can see below.

White entered free agency in January after he chose not to re-sign with NJPW.

