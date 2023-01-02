wrestling / News
JCW BattleBowl Results 1.1.23: Alec Price Wins in Main Event, More
January 1, 2023 | Posted by
JCW’s BattleBowl show took place on Sunday, and the video is online. You can see the results from the show, which streamed on YouTube, below per Fightful:
* Jay Lyon & Ellis Taylor def. Midas Black & Charlie Tiger
* Wasted Youth def. Axton Ray & Kerry Morton
* Griffin McCoy & Alec Price def. Austin Luke & Gabriel Skye
* Sam Stackhouse & Beastman def. Yoya & Mago.
* Billy Dixon & CPA def. Sawyer Wreck & Azrieal
* Bam Sullivan & 1 Called Manders def. Rob Shit & Jimmy Lloyd
* Billie Starkz & Big Vin def. Janai Kai & Brogan Finlay
* BattleBowl Match: Alec Price def. Billie Starkz, Jay Lyon, Big Vin, Ellis Taylor, 1 Called Manders, Bam Sullivan, Dyln McKay, Marcus Mathers, Billy Dixon, CPA, Sam Stackhouse, Beastman and Griffin McCoy
