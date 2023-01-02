JCW BattleBowl Results 1.1.23: Alec Price Wins in Main Event, More

JCW’s BattleBowl show took place on Sunday, and the video is online. You can see the results from the show, which streamed on YouTube, below per Fightful:

* Jay Lyon & Ellis Taylor def. Midas Black & Charlie Tiger

* Wasted Youth def. Axton Ray & Kerry Morton

* Griffin McCoy & Alec Price def. Austin Luke & Gabriel Skye

* Sam Stackhouse & Beastman def. Yoya & Mago.

* Billy Dixon & CPA def. Sawyer Wreck & Azrieal

* Bam Sullivan & 1 Called Manders def. Rob Shit & Jimmy Lloyd

* Billie Starkz & Big Vin def. Janai Kai & Brogan Finlay

* BattleBowl Match: Alec Price def. Billie Starkz, Jay Lyon, Big Vin, Ellis Taylor, 1 Called Manders, Bam Sullivan, Dyln McKay, Marcus Mathers, Billy Dixon, CPA, Sam Stackhouse, Beastman and Griffin McCoy