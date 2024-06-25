– The tag team titles are back in The Judgment Day. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh won the WWE World Tag Team Titles from Awesome Truth last night on WWE Raw. Balor and McDonagh later spoke to Cathy Kelley in a WWE digital exclusive video to discuss the video. JD McDonagh said the following on their title victory:

“You know something, Cathy, nobody’s sitting at home there has any idea what it took to get the two of us here at this spot, at the top of the industry, at the same time. 22 years we have been chasing this, to land here together! And that means that we are never gonna give them back up. Judgment Day is relentless! We are on top, and these titles are never leaving the Judgement Day. We’re stronger than ever! Let’s go get a few beers, I think. Enough talk!”

This marks the first main roster title win for JD McDonagh. The Awesome Truth held the titles for 79 days, winning them from Balor and Damian Priest at WrestleMania 40. Interestingly enough, Damian Priest agreed that if he loses the World Heavyweight Title to Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank, he will leave The Judgment Day.