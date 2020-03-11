Jeff Cobb Replaces Adam Brooks At ROH 18th Anniversary PPV

Ring of Honor has announced that due to travel issues, Adam Brooks will be unable to appear at their 18th Anniversary PPV. Instead, Jeff Cobb will take his place in a match against Slex. The event happens on Friday in Las Vegas. Here’s a press release:

EFF COBB REPLACES ADAM BROOKS IN MATCH AGAINST SLEX AT 18TH ANNIVERSARY

Due to travel issues, Australian star Adam Brooks’ much-anticipated ROH debut will not take place at 18th Anniversary in Las Vegas this Friday, March 13 as originally scheduled.

With Brooks unavailable, ROH matchmakers have signed former ROH World Television Champion Jeff Cobb to take his place against Slex on the show.

Slex has faced nothing but top-level competition since arriving in ROH from Australia last month. In his three matches with the company, he’s been in the ring with the likes of Bandido, Marty Scurll, Flip Gordon and Brody King.

While Slex is still searching for his first victory in ROH, he more than held his own in every match and made a strong impression with Honor Nation. Slex also has caught the attention of Shane Taylor, who has attacked him on multiple occasions after his matches.

A win over a competitor with Cobb’s credentials would send Slex soaring up the rankings. You can count the number of times Cobb has been pinned in singles competition since his ROH debut a year and a half ago on one hand and still have fingers left over.

Cobb, who is willing to take on anyone in any promotion, wants to wear ROH gold around his waist again, and he knows a victory over Slex would strengthen his case for a title shot.

Will Slex be one of the rare few to defeat Cobb? Or will Cobb stand tall as Brooks’ stand-in? Join us live in Las Vegas or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

ROH PRESENTS 18TH ANNIVERSARY PAY-PER-VIEW

FRIDAY, MARCH 15, 6 P.M. PDT

SAM’S TOWN LIVE

5111 BOULDER HIGHWAY

LAS VEGAS, NV 89122

ALREADY SIGNED:

ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH CHAMPION RUSH vs. MARK HASKINS

ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE MATCH CHAMPION DRAGON LEE vs. BANDIDO

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

CHAMPIONS JAY LETHAL & JONATHAN GRESHAM vs. VILLAIN ENTERPRISES’ MARTY SCURLL & FLIP GORDON

JAY & MARK BRISCOE vs. DALTON CASTLE & JOE HENDRY

VILLAIN ENTERPRISES (PCO & BRODY KING) vs. REY HORUS & ALEX ZAYNE

DEALER’S CHOICE (WINNER GETS TITLE SHOT OF HIS CHOICE)

SHANE TAYLOR vs. DAN MAFF vs. KENNY KING (W/AMY ROSE) vs. BATEMAN

JEFF COBB vs. SLEX

BULLY RAY vs. ELI ISOM

SESSION MOTH MARTINA vs. NICOLE SAVOY