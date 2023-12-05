– In the latest episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy spoke about how he’s starting to feel like a ghost in AEW, comparing it to his final months in WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jeff Hardy on how he felt in his final months in WWE: “There were other times where I felt like a ghost, roaming the halls like, ‘why am I even here? I don’t feel important.’ I kept doing my deal and would show up and do whatever they wanted me to do. I’ve never been a politicker so I don’t go out of my way to try and get a certain spot or achieve a certain status.”

Hardy on how he’s feeling now in AEW: “When I first came back, it was pretty exciting, I didn’t know what was going to be happening in the near future. The last time I was in this extreme dimension of your podcast, I said in WWE I felt like I was a ghost just walking around backstage. Honestly, I kind of still feel like that at AEW just because not being involved in something cool, and I feel like there is something so special that we have within us to really bring out, and that brings me to things with ego. Honestly, I’m in a place in my life where wearing this Jeff Hardy (shirt), I feel like a goofy goober for wearing my own shirt. ‘Why does this feel so goofy to wear my own shirt?’ My thing has always been, there isn’t much difference between the in-ring performer Jeff Hardy and the reality and human world Jeff Hardy.”

On how he needs to bring his ego back: “At the show the other night, at the concert, I talked about ego, and another wrestler said, ‘You’ve never had an ego,’ but I think I need to bring my ego back ten times more intense than it was when I was the anti-Christ of professional wrestling. It feels like it’s inevitable. It feels so right. You have to create the moments yourself and when you’re passionate about something, and little by little, we’re eventually going to get there.”

The Hardys were in action on last week’s AEW Dynamite, teaming with Isiah Kassidy in a losing effort to Top Flight. Jeff Hardy returned to AEW earlier this year, following a suspension stemming from his latest DUI arrest in July 2022 and another stint in rehab.