Jeff Hardy Makes Return on AEW Dynamite

Jeff Hardy made his return to AEW TV on this week’s Dynamite, making the save for his brother Matt. Hardy, who has been out of action since he was suspended in July following a DUI arrest, come to the ring to save Matt, Isiah Kassidy, and HOOK from an attack by The Firm. Jeff laid the group out with a chair and then swanton bombed Firm member Lee Moriarity.

Jeff was announced at the time of his suspension as being able to “only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety.” Hardy entered a no contest plea in February on the charges and the case was closed.