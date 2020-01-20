Jeff Hardy Set For Next Court Appearance In April

PWInsider reports that Jeff Hardy is set to appear in Moore County Court in North Carolina on April 6, the day after Wrestlemania. The court appearance is related to his October 2019 arrest for driving while impaired.

Hardy was arrested on October 3 after police got a tip about a reckless driver around 8:40 PM. They found his car in front of a liquor store and he came out with a case of beer. After following the car for a bit, they stopped him for “weaving badly in his lane.” Hardy had “what seemed to be dried blood on his nose”, and told police that he and his wife “got into a fight.” He admitted to two shots of vodka and being impaired. He failed a field sobriety test and was “uncooperative when asked for a breathalyzer or blood sample.” A judge agreed to the search warrant and police got their blood sample. His driver’s license has since been revoked.

Hardy has been away from WWE as he recovers from a leg injury. WWE helped him after his arrest and he’s reportedly ‘working hard’ to focus on his personal health.