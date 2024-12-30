Jeff Jarrett Denies That His 2013 Talks To Buy TNA Fell Apart Because Of Dixie Carter

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about whether his attempts to buy TNA with Toby Keith in 2013 fell apart because the owners insisted Dixie Carter remain a TV character and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the 2013 talks: “Not one time in during that entire negotiation — from February of 2013 until December of 2013. Not one time was that brought up [Dixie being an on-screen character]. Not one time her — any of that. As a matter of fact, it wasn’t even brought up what kind of position she was going to have. At the end of the day. Bob Carter completely understood that whoever comes in and runs this is going to do the same thing that I do. You know, he spent his money and so, if I’m the lead investor I get to do what I want to do. He was willing to completely lose his investment as opposed to give up control.

“So it was, it was never — I mean, never, even when they asked Toby. You know, when they went behind my back and flew up to Oak City, the lawyer and Janice, to have a meeting and basically say, ‘Hey, we want you on board, but Jeff can’t be attached.’ That meeting lasted less than 15 minutes. But even in that short meeting, Dixie’s name was never brought up.”

On Hulk Hogan playing for Dixie Carter on TV: “Hulk is only performing for a party of one, and that’s Dixie Carter. Not Bob Carter, Dixie Carter.”

