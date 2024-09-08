Jeff Jarrett Calls AEW All In The Loudest Pop Of His Career

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about working the Casino Gauntlet Match, his interactions with Hangman Page, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his entrance for the bout: “I think for the most part, when people saw Hangman they were like, ‘Are we gonna see him?’ And just — it was cool. As they call it, the Bree Woo or the Bree Hoo — when that hit, it was pretty damn cool. 55,000 people, you can’t duplicate it… I’ve never had that kind of pop, it was huge. 55,000 people, it was rocking.”

On his story with Page not being over: “We’ll see, TBD. [His match with Ishii] hard-hitting, man. Hangman is a gamer. I don’t have to tell you or any AEW fan that. But we had some chemistry in Chicago. Without question, there was chemistry in Wembley. If I have anything to say about it, it ain’t over, Connie. No doubt about it, it’s not over.”

On Page: “Hangman is super talented. He just — his intensity, he’s an all around performer with incredible, not just intensity. But the different gears he can get in and out of. He had a hell of a match last night with Ishii. When he came out in the Casino Gauntlet and made his statement — his athleticism, intensity, timing, cadence, and overall persona. He’s a gamer at the very very top of his game.”

