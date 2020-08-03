Jeff Jarrett vs. Anthem Lawsuit Mistrial Due to Errors By Court, Both Lawyer Teams

New details have been revealed regarding why Jeff Jarrett’s lawsuit against Anthem Wrestling was ruled a mistrial, and there’s blame to go around. As reported last week, the court declared a mistrial in the case regarding the rights to Jarrett’s Global Force Wrestling footage among other things. The mistrial was declared after the jury made their verdict in favor of the plaintiffs, but before damages could be awarded.

According to PWInsider, the official order of mistrial declares that the ruling was made due to “cumulative errors by both the Court and counsel resulted in neither party receiving a fair trial.” Those reasons were listed as including but not limited to the following:

(1) the Court’s failure to instruct on comparative negligence; (2) the identity of the wrong entity in the verdict form on the counterfeiting claim; (3) improper comments by Defendant’s counsel in opening statements; and (4) improper statements by Plaintiffs’ counsel in closing arguments, all of which were discussed in detail in the Court’s oral ruling.

The jury was discharged and a mistrial was declared, with a status conference set for September 11th at 9:00 AM ET to set a new trial date.