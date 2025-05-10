Jeff Jarrett Says Early 2010 Marked Beginning Of The End For TNA’s Original Foundation

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about on the state of TNA Wrestling in early 2010, coinciding with the arrival of Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff. You can check out some highlights below:

On the decline of TNA in 2010: “Oh, big time. I mean yes. History, as every day you kind of get further and further and further away from it, it was first quarter of 2010 — and I say this with complete respect to the history of the business. It was the beginning of the end of TNA, the original foundation of it.”

On the wear and tear as a booker: “Creative is subjective. That’s why you can really get layer upon layer upon layer. And I just don’t think — you can call it burnout. But look, me observing — and not just observing, but hearing the stories from a Dutch, from a Dundee, from Jerry Jarrett and Jerry Lawler — they really had a pretty cool setup that, I don’t say fell in their lap. But by design, there’s there’s no hidden agenda that Jerry Jarrett was an owner and Jerry Lawler was an owner. So when you have ownership, you make decisions based on — the priority is the company, period. I think when you get hired hands, and I think that when you look at Vince and George Scott, Pat Patterson, Bruce Pritchard, Vince Russo, Ed Ferrera, Ed Koski, Brian Gewirtz, turnover over turnover over turnover in the writers room and WWE. Raw team, Smackdown, turnover, turnover, turnover. It’s just really the nature of the beast in that — and it’s not a weakness, it’s not a lack of creativity. Our business is like none other.

“I was talking to my good friend in WME in Nashville, an agent. And just talking all things the business. And the magic of a good song is just — it will always be the utmost importance across the board. You kind of look at Taylor Swift and her success, or Toby Keith’s and their success in songwriting, and all the great singer-songwriters and performers through the years. They all have co-writers. Bow some are public, some are private, but it’s new blood, it’s somebody new in the room that you’re getting feedback from, all the greats. And so I think it’s, it is so healthy to continually to have fresh ideas because burnout — and maybe there’s a different word for it — is real. It absolutely is, without question, real. And I don’t know what your specific question was, but I hope I answered it. But no, I just think burnout is as real as can be in any form of creative writing.”

