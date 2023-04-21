Jeff Jarrett On If Hulk Hogan Tried To Hold Wrestlers Back In WCW, His History With Sid

On a recent episode of My World, Jeff Jarrett discussed winning the WCW World Championship in 2000. Jarrett talked about his character being established enough to be a main event act in WCW, his history with Sid, and if Hulk Hogan was trying to hold wrestlers back, or was just working the internet. Some highlights are below.

On if his character was established enough in early 2000 for a main event spot: “Probably the —I can’t argue who was established and I don’t mean a legacy name like a Flair or a Luger or a Sting. So, we all had at different levels name value, but as far as an episodic character that had momentum nobody had it. So, I think I was the choice and the thread that I read in all the notes was Kevin Sullivan, Vince Russo, Eric Bischoff whoever when they look down there list of talent I think they go “hmmm, who’s dependable? Who’s going to deliver the best possible match we can have on Nitro? Jeff’s our choice.’ I don’t want to say by default, but that was because nobody had momentum.”

On his history working with Sid: “So Conrad, in 1985 at the Nashville Fairgrounds they use to have the matches on Saturday Night. I watched Tojo Yamamoto and he had several students, but I saw Tojo work Sid out and others. So, I’ve known Sid since 85-86 and had very sporadic match here there in the Memphis days. I think he worked for Eddie Gilbert down in Montgomery, David Woods era. So, no, I had been around and maybe a match here or there, but on this level, no. But, I knew Sid, he knew me. I can’t say great, but pretty well.”

On If Hulk Hogan was trying to hold wrestlers down or was riling up the internet: “I think Hulk, like any talent, wanted to keep things going. It’s not like he woke up and everybody wanted their way. Everybody in that group of, we’ll call it the Millionaire’s Club, and that’s why I think it’s a good setting point just twelve months ago business was red hot. That’s not that long ago, and now they brought in a guy and he’s already out. I mean disarray, unorganized, a mess. It’s just a complete understatement because Hogan getting on the radio and Mancow — for those who don’t know, incredibly successful, I’ll call him a shock jock in the Chicago area, use to be syndicated.

“But I mean, Hogan’s saying his stuff and the inner office turmoil and look the reality is everybody wanted to keep that big paycheck coming and they were very, very outspoken on what they thought was right or wrong and there’s probably validity in both. I just sat back and tried to really look at it and go, I could remember having these thoughts, ‘Where’s all this going to end? What’s the end game here?’ Who is going to be able to come in and be I’ll call it the Vince, the Jerry Jarrett, the Jerry Jarrett, you know, the boss to come in and say this is the direction we’re going and we’re going and we’re going to be successful at it and it turns out to be successful. I was hoping for that. I didn’t know who, where it would come from, but I was hoping we would right the ship get the train back on the tracks, but it was very clear by no-shows, substitutions and talent dictating ‘I’ll be at TV. I don’t like this. I don’t like that.’ I mean there’s a give and take always in wrestling, but at this level it was just I mean it’s such a disaster.”

