Jeff Jarrett Thinks LA Knight Took Inspiration From The Rock, Hasn’t Tried To Rip Him Off

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer gave some promo advice to younger talent, Kevin Nash calling LA Knight a ripoff of The Rock, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his promo advice: “Less is more. I mean that — real quick. Figure out what you wanna say — I had this conversation a couple of weeks ago that, produce yourself. The rule of three to me is so appropriate. Come up with three bullet points. If there’s more than that, it’s just — you’re gonna the folks. You’re not gonna get your message. And look, once you get some time under your belt and you have the ability to — you know, to me Cena may be the greatest modern-era promo cause he’s just magnetic, and he can talk for five minutes and not lose folks. It’s a very, very rare skillset to be able to do that. So keep it tight, three bullet points. Know what you’re gonna say and say it with emotion, and be done. There is — boy, you talk about diminishing returns. And I know I’m probably being hypercritical. Still, I think you see it just about every show diminishing returns once you get to — I don’t know, over three is diminishing returns. Unless you’re really captivating and got a good story to talk about.”

On Kevin Nash calling LA Knight a ripoff of The Rock: “I recently read an article about these major, major corporations, what they started and what they are now. Nintendo, I mean there are so many different things. They start as something and completely pivot, and that’s kind of the recipe to success is adapting as you go. That, ‘Oh, wow, that didn’t work, so let’s try that.’ While I’m talking about [LA Knight] when did he start? Because I think that goes into — he’s not a young guy. ’cause when he worked for [TNA], that’s six years ago, he’s 35. And they had told me, ‘Yeah, he actually was in the WWE developmental, and it didn’t work out.’ I’m like, ‘That’s interesting. Where did I miss this guy?’

“So he’s been around, and by osmosis and trial and error, sometimes the almighty word ‘timing’ doesn’t work out, sometimes it works perfectly, sometimes it doesn’t work perfectly at all. But to your point, absolutely, everything is inspired in a certain way. The folks that can take a little inspiration here, and a little inspiration there, and a little inspiration there and mash it up and make it authentic to themselves? Well then, they’re not just ubersuccessful, but innovators, if you will. But getting into the philosophy, everything starts as a thought, and what are thoughts made of? In many ways, divine inspiration, but intuitive thought. It’s all kind of what you’ve seen before, and how can I do something a little different.”

