Jeff Jarrett Says That Effy “Wants No Part” Of A Rematch

Speaking recently on his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett addressed a question about his 2022 GCW rivalry and if his feud with Effy would ever be revisited (via Fightful). Jarrett shared his perspective that Effy certainly didn’t seem overly interested in facing him again. You can find a highlight from Jarrett and listen to the complete podcast episode below.

On the likelihood of facing Effy in the ring again: “Effy wants no part of The Last Outlaw. I have that on authority from one person. Nope, it’s not Effy. Nope, I think Parrow would agree with me, but it’s not my good buddy Mike Parrow. Nope, it’s not Brett Lauderdale. It’s not even Conrad Thompson. But my man [Cody] says, without question, ‘Dad, Effy wants no part of The Last Outlaw.’ I said, ‘Son, you’re exactly right.’ All kidding aside, when you kind of think back to January of 2022, that was the first surprise that the old Last Outlaw rolled out to folks. People didn’t have that on their bingo card.”