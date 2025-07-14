Jeff Jarrett Questions Long-Term Upside Of WWE’s Unreal Reality Series

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the new WWE/Netflix series Unreal, which gives a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process. You can check out some highlights below:

On the show: “I think it’s all in the edit. You know, the show Succession? What do you call those you know when the credits roll and they have little bits, and the actors are not acting anymore. They’re giving real comments about scenes or story. And then the writer, the director, and the creator of the show? I think it’s a version of all of this. And I think in a lot of ways, it is the Hollywood version of it.

“My gut tells me that, ol’ Ari and the team are getting paid a boatload of money for everything they deliver to Netflix. I think Jake [Roberts]’s underlying comment when he says ‘damage’ may be a little strong. But I’m going to go, what’s the upside? What’s truly the long-term upside? Because we don’t do magic, but Conrad, there is a lot of — I just saw… scrolling, I saw the guy who played Kerry Von Erich in the movie [Iron Claw]. And he kind of went through the physicality of what we do, and he was like, ‘Holy s**t, you got to act as well as do physicality, as well as remember. You got to do this and that. I do think it’s one of the reasons that our form of entertainment has lasted so long. Because not everybody can do it. And damn sure, not everybody can do it good.”

On whether it will grow the product: “So it is the mindset of, ‘Does this ultimately grow the product?’ And you know, David Copperfield or any magician — you know the exposés, or ‘How did they do the magic trick,’ or whatever it may be. I think from a general point of view is, it’s going to get ratings. How much? I don’t think it’s going to be gangbusters. But the ultimate upside? I’m not sure until I see an edit, I’m convinced. Without seeing the first edit, I’m going to say the long-term upside is not there. I just don’t see it, because people love to be entertained, and kind of have that, ‘Wow, how did this all come off? And I’m into it.’

“And you know — I don’t know, I could give a bunch of examples. But the spontaneous interaction that you have, I think this can do some damage to certain talent inadvertently. And I think that’s going to be kind of a fallout, that when you hear certain creative — I just think there are some things hanging out there. And you know, you go back to the generation of regional promoters. ‘Announcers don’t draw money. Refs don’t draw money. Blah, blah, blah.’ Well now in this day and age, writers don’t draw money. We can go all — the creative room done draw money. We could say all that. But Ryback’s point is, it all is one giant production? Folks, we know that. Just like Hollywood blockbusters are, and just like Monday Night Football or Sunday Night Football, it’s all giant productions. But at the end of the day, let’s watch the finished project and still have the — instead of how the cake is baked.”

