Various News: Jeff Jarrett Set For House of Glory Event, Granddaughter Of WCCW Announcer Gets Baseball Gig, John Hennigan’s Movie Now On Netflix

– Jeff Jarrett will appear at the June 9 House of Glory event in Jamaica, Queens.

– Kentucky.com reports that Emma Tiedemann has been hired as the play-by-play announcer for the Lexington Legends minor league baseball team. She is only the second female announcer in minor league baseball. She is also the granddaughter of World Class announcer Bill Mercer.

– John Hennigan’s film Boone the Bounty Hunter is streaming on Netflix.