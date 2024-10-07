Jeff Jarrett Explains What Makes Abyss A Great Wrestler And Producer

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about working with Abyss in TNA Wrestling and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Abyss being coachable: “He is picture perfect at that because it is — in the wrestler sense is that, ‘I’m going to go get as much feedback.’ And at times, he probably drove Dutch and others crazy, talking this and that. But at the end of the day, he wanted to be the very best Abyss he could be. So he would take all that feedback and he would then go away by himself. And this is why I think he’s a fantastic producer is that he cares. But he thinks things all the way through.

“And I think there’s a real magic and a real gift at that, because it’s real easy for a talent, a wrestler, to go into a match or a promo or an angle and really dial in and think about yourself. Abyss had the ability to think, ‘All right, let me think my part through. Let me think my opponent’s part through. Let me think the referee’s part through. You know what, then I’m gonna go — okay, this camera two, three, four, five. What shot they’re gonna take? All right let me think about the guy running in’… That is a gift that he dialed into.”

On bringing Abyss into TNA: “Dutch saw him for the first night and said, ‘I want this guy.’ Because Dutch was dialed in and booking Puerto Rico at the time. And that was a whole fascinating story between the old guard and the new promotion, Victor Quinones. But we’ll kind of get into this Puerto Rico story, because it’s a big part of business development… We had that opening battle royal. And so one of those guys, I’m sure, said, ‘Hey, here’s a big guy. Use him.’ And damn, I’m so glad that he was part of that first show.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit My World With Jeff Jarrett with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.