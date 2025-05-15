Jeff Jarrett Weighs In On Rumors Of WWE Evolution 2 Taking Place During AEW All In Weekend

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about rumors that WWE is considering holding Evolution 2 on the same weekend as AEW All In. You can check out some highlights below:

On his initial reaction to WWE potentially counter-programming AEW: “Okay, wow. The wrestling war continues, and that makes everyone better.”

On WWE reportedly holding a show on the same weekend as AEW: “What I’m saying is the wrestling war continues. It is — when you look, I had this conversation Friday night with a family member. And when you really drill down and look at TKO and UFC, and IMG, On Location and their backend. At the end of the day, all that really matters to those folks is the bottom line. And I understand that completely. But boy oh boy, that makes the knives, the machetes, get sharper and sharper and sharper. Very interesting. I’ll process this the rest of the afternoon.”

