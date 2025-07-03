Jelly Roll Reportedly Returning for Future Appearances in WWE

– As previously reported, Grammy winning hip-hop star Jelly Roll is going to make his WWE TV return on next week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown on July 11. According to a report by WrestleVotes, it looks like this will be the start of an extended storyline for Jelly Roll in WWE.

Per the report, “Several within WWE expect Jelly Roll’s upcoming appearance on SmackDown to be the start of something more.” Additionally, WrestleVotes notes that there’s “anticipation” within WWE that Jelly Roll will be making additional appearances in the near future.

It should also be noted that the artist is currently on a music tour, but he’ll be taking off the first weekend of August, which also coincidences with WWE SummerSlam 2025. SummerSlam is scheduled for August 2-3 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The music artist previously made a popular appearance at WWE SummerSLam 2024, taking part in a segment with Awesome Truth and A-Town Down Under, which culminated in Jelly Roll hitting Austin Theory with a chokeslam. During a later interview, he referred to it as his “coolest moment” of the year.

Next week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, featuring an appearance by Jelly Roll, will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. It will be broadcast live on the USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.