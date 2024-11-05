Jelly Roll Says WWE SummerSlam Appearance Is Probably His Coolest 2024 Moment

Jelly Roll has labeled his appearance at WWE SummerSlam as likely his coolest moment of the year. The rapper appeared at August’s PPV and chokeslammed Ausin Theory, and he talked about it in an appearanc eon The Bootleg Kev Podcast.

“Listen, I hate to say this, I’ll get in trouble for just saying this,” Jelly Roll began (per Fightful). “I’ve had one of the best years ever. If I have a number one album, I’ve had a number one album, Saturday Night Live, I was invited to the GRAMMYs for the first time this year, this is all this year, and I’m turning 40, and I can still tell you that I think SummerSlam’s probably the coolest moment of the year.”

He continued, “It’s just hard to beat, dude. I got slimed, that’s up there too. But for me, these were big moments for me. This was inner child moments for me. I get to chokeslam somebody, and they brought me in full face? A-Town Down Under just heeling off, doing what they do best, Grayson and Austin just riling people up, and I get to come in with a chair shot. It was cool, man.”

The rapper said last month that he “caught the [wrestling] bug” and was considering buying a wrestling ring.