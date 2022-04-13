Jeremy’s WWE NXT Report 4.12.22  

Hey yo, NXT family! It’s Tuesday evening, and you know what that means: time for another episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, present as always, and tonight who have two championships on the line. First off, Mandy Rose will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Dakota Kai, who just lost her tag team partner to Smackdown. In addition, Cameron Grimes will defend his newly-won NXT North American Championship against Solo Sikoa in a match that is sure to be a banger. And finally, because WWE hates my fingers and wants to punish them, we’ll have five teams doing battle in a Gauntlet Match to determine the new NXT Tag Team Championships between Grayson Waller & Sanga, Legado del Fantasma, The Creed Brothers, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, and Pretty Deadly after MSK was stripped of the titles due to Nash Carter’s departure.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We start off with a recap of Bron Breakker’s WrestleMania weekend and aftermath, including his win over Gunther on last week’s NXT and Joe Gacy’s kidnapping of Rick Steiner.

NXT North American Championship Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Solo Sikoa

No entrances, we go straight into both men in the ring and the ring introductions. Bell rings and they circle before going for a lockup — and Solo gets Grimes on his shoulders, but Grimes slides off. Grimes gets a hold of the Solo’s leg and gets him into the ropes, Solo pushes him off and Grimes rolls him up for two, followed by a rollup by Solo for two.

Grimes with a waistlock, he ducks a back elbow and armdrags Solo down into an elbowlock, countered by a headscissors. Grimes flips out and armdrags Solo back into the elbowlock. Solo back to his feet, he shoves Grimes into the corner but Grimes floats over and back into the armdrag and elbowlock. Solo gets to his feet but Grimes works the shoulder, wrenching the neck for good measure. Solo back to his feet, Grimes shot into the ropes and knocked down with a shoulderblock. Sikoa runs Grimes over and hits a senton. But Grimes with a sunset flip into a Cave-In attempt, Sikoa dodges.

Grimes offers a handshake, they take it and Grimes says he respects him but his Bloodline can kiss his grits. They go into trading strikes, Grimes sends Solo into the turnbuckle but Solo no-sells it. Grimes does it again and Solo goes wild, sending Grimes into several turnbuckles headfirst and clotheslining him over the ropes!

Sikoa to the outside and rolls Grimes, in, he follows but gets hit with an enzuigiri that takes him to the outside. Grimes to the apron, big kick to Sikoa and a senton off the apron as we go to PIP break!

We’re back and Solo has taken over, with a shoulderlock on Grimes. Grimes gets to his feet and armdrags Solo, hitting him on the rise with a strike. They trade blows, Solo with a big headbutt to the chest that sends Grimes sprawling, and a splash in the corner. Solo backs up, takes aim and charges in but Grimes moves and hits a rana. Grimes runs Solo over a couple times and hits a German suplex for two.

Grimes lies in wait, he goes in for the Cave-In but Solo catches him and armdrags him into the corner! Solo charges in with a hipsmash to the face, cover for a nearfall and Solo is shocked that wasn’t three.

Solo lies in wait, grabs Grimes and goes for a Samoan drop but Grimes blocks it and hits elbows to the back of the head. They trade punches, Sikoa with a back kick to the face and charges in, Grimes moves, he misses a stomp off the top but hits the 180 crossbody for two!

Grimes crawling to his feet, he calls for the Cave-In but is caught and hit with a BIG Samoan Drop! Cover for a nearfall and Sikoa climbs up top, but he takes too long. Grimes fights with him and gets knocked down, and Trick Williams comes out to attack Solo. Sikoa knocks Trick down and dives on top of him, he gets back in the ring and is hit with the Cave-In for three.

Winner: Cameron Grimes (13:09)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Damn fine match between these two to start the show. The interference didn’t ruin the match for me by any measure, as it gives Grimes the win and protects Solo to a degree. No complaints here.

POst-match, Carmelo Hayes attacks Solo and then Grimes. Solo decks Melo but gets chop-blocked by Trick and thrown shoulder-first into the ringpost. Trick and Melo go HAM on Grimes as the ref tries to pull them off. Williams picks Grimes up and holds him, Melo with a springboard crossbody. He poses with the title and drops it on Grimes, then strikes another pose to crow.

* We get the rules for the Gauntlet Match, but Waller interrupts form the back and says the Gauntlet Match shouldn’t be happening and they should have been handed the titles on a silver platter. He says Sanga is pissed and he’s going to win the titles while Waller stands on the apron looking pretty.

* Bron Breakker is walking backstage and will speak next.

* Malcolm Bivens says Pretty Deadly are pretty stupid for attacking The Creeds. The Creeds say they’re going to destroy Pretty Deadly and everyone else, and then we see them picking a ball for their Gauntlet Match slot. They wouldn’t have it any other way.

* Bron Breakker comes down to the ring! He gets a mic and says Joe Gacy wanted to send him a message anmd get his attention. He says Joe has it and his dad is home safe and sound, but Gacy has a lot of nerve pulling that crap because no one messes with his family. He says his dad gave decades to the business, and he wants Gacy to come down to the ring and face him now.

Gacy appears on the Tron from a remote location in the woods with a fire. He says that interacting with Rick helped him get to know Bron better — for example, he’s so tough because his father took a beating like a man. He reveals that he kept Rick’s Hall of Fame ring which represents everything he sacrificed for his family. He says the ring is his dad’s life work and can only be tested in fire, so he drops the ring in the fire and laughs.

* We get a recap of Toxic Attraction winning back their Tag Team Titles, then McKenzie is with the group in the TA locker room. Jacy and Gigi are happy about their titles again and Mandy asks how good it is to be sitting with the ladies of NXT. She says that last week Jacy and Gigi shot their shot and got the titles back. She says Dakota’s voices won’t help her win the title tonight so she’s going to go out there and beat Dakota tonight.

* Jacket Time are walking backstage when Von Wagner attacks them and powerbombs Kushida over a bunch of equipment. Robert Stone walks in and says it looks like there’s no match tonight, and they walk off.

We’re back and get video of Breakker angrily stalking out of the arena. He tells the cameraman to get the camera out of his face and then drives off.

* McKenzie is set to interview Nikita Lyons after the next match. Robert Stone is in the ring with Von Wagner and says it looks like Jacket Time ran out of time and Von made sure we’ll never see them again because this is Von Wagner’s world and we’re just living in it.

But here comes Ikemen Jiro, who manages to get Wagner over the ropes and attacks Stone who flees. Jiro says he’s pissed and is going to kick Von’s ass, so we have a match.

Ikemen Jiro vs. Von Wagner

Jiro slides out of a bodyslam attempt and kicks Wagner, he gets up on the ropes and lays in a series of punches but Wagner grabs him and slams him down. He comes off the ropes and runs him over, then lays in several elbowdrops before sending him into the corner. Wagner with a fallaway slam, Jiro fires back with some shots but Wagner pushes Jiro into the ropes and locks in a bear hug.

Jiro fights his way out but gets kneed in the gut. Jiro flips out of a back suplex and lays in the kicks and strikes! Double knee to the face and a superkick! Jiro goes up top, he hits a Swanton and covers for two.

Jiro’s up, Robert Stone distracts him enough for Wagner to hit a big boot. Big Samoan slam and cover for three.

Winner: Von Wagner (2:57)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: Good effort, but still RIP Ikemen Jiro.

Post-match, Stone wants Von to finish Jiro but Von is staring at the woman in the crowd. Wagner grabs Jiro and throws him into the second row as the woman smiles.

* McKenzie is with Lyons and asks what she proved to Lash Legend by winning last week. Lyons says Lash is athletic, but she doesn’t have to prove anything to Lash. She needs to prove herself capable of winning the title — and Lash kicks Lyons out of her seat. She tells McKenzie that she needs to interview her, not Lyons, and walks off.

* We get a recap of Wagner tossing Jiro into the audience and then eventually being helped to the back.

* Pretty Deadly call themselves the most extravagant, eccentric, flamboyant and tasty members of the NXT Tag Team division, and say that they attacked The Creed Brothers to make a statement. They say they are about to make history by winning the NXT Tag Team Titles on their first match, then we see them pulling their placement ball for the Gauntlet Match. They’re happy.

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Mandy Rose vs. Dakota Kai

They go right into an aggressive lockup to start and Dakota gets Many in the corner, manhandling her a bit before backing off. Mandy takes Kai down and decks her, Dakota fights back but gets bodyslammed. Mandy sends Kai into the corner and stomps her down, then mocks her before grinding her against the ropes. Mandy with another bodyslam attempt but Kai slides out and hits a crucifix pin for two. Kai gets sent into the corner but she goes over Mandy into a rollup for two.

Kai takes Rose down and then sends her into the ring, it gets reversed and Jacy tries to trip her up, but Kai recovers and sends Rose to the outside. She goes up top and leaps onto Gigi and Jacy! Kai back on the apron as we go to break.

We’re back and Mandy is back in control with a bodyscissors after taking advantage during the ad break. Kao leans back and gets a one-count, Rose breaks it up and they go through a ropes sequence before Rose grabs Kai by the…er, legsand drops her into a facebuster for two.

Rose sends Kai into the corner and chokes her with her knee against the bottom rope, then snapmares her over in the center of the ring for a rear chilock. Back into the bodyscissors and she locks in a crossface. Kai breaks the crossface but Rose rolls her over for two.

Kai goes back into the ropes and kicks Rose, she strikes the champ and his a Scorpion Kick and double stomp. Rana sends Mandy into the corne rand Kai with a charging kick. Modified side Russian legsweep gets two.

Kai is getting frustrated, she picks Rose on her shoulder but Rose slides off and hits a soft chopblock. They trade reversals into Rose with a big spinebuster for two!

Rose back up now and she slaps Kai and talks trash. Kai rolls Rose up for a nearfall and hits a big shot to the face, a spinkick and a Kai-ropractor that doesn’t fully work. Gigi is distracting the ref, Kai kicks Jacy on the apron and grabs the title from her but Rose kicks the title into Kai’s face and covers for three.

Winner: Mandy Rose (10:49)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: This was fine. There were a couple of not-great spots but all in all they delivered okay. It’s starting to get to a point where I’m wondering who will dethrone Rose at this point, but it’s not too over the top yet.

After the match, Wendy Choo hits Toxic Attraction with Super Soakers and leaves, leaving them screaming in the ring.

* Joe Gacy babbles on about being a society that lives in social media and how the world is run by the court of public opinion, not the rule of law. It’s run by what people believe, not what they know. And they don’t know what they want until you give them what they need. He says Bron can’t carry the world on his back because he’s too emotional and easy to manipulate, making him angry one moment and helpless the next., He says he controls Bron’s every move and will tear down everything in his life. Though he may hold onto one thing, pulling the HOF ring out of the fire and putting it straight in his finger to sear it on. Okay then.

* Santos tells Legado that it doesn’t matter how many teams they have to face, they’ll run the place. Tony D’Angelo comes in and says they may have had a misunderstanding last week, and if things don’t go their way he has a peace offering for them. He gives Santos an envelope but he gives it back, saying Legado is worth more than that.

* Cora Jade makes her way out to the ring! She says WrestleMania week was the most important of her life, and it was bigger than she could have ever imagined but the best part was her parents were able to watch from the second row (she’s working on front row!). She says she was in the ring with three incredibly talented women and held her own, but she fell short.

She thought she was going to leave with the title, and she is learning that life doesn’t always work out the way she thought. She says she went into Stand & Deliver wanting to be NXT Women’s Champion, but now she NEEDS to be one. She says this isn’t just another promo and how she meant it when she wrote in her journal when she was eight about being a champion in WWE. She namedrops AJ Lee, Sasha Banks, Natalya, Paige and more as people she wants to be named with —

And here comes Natalya! The Smackdown star comes down to the ring as Cora stares in shock. She comes into the ring and gets a mic, and the crowd chants “HOLY SHIT!” Natalya gets emotional and says she loves the fans, then talks about how many memories the building brings back. She says it’s good to finally meet Cora. She introduces herself and Cora fangirls out, saying Nattie was her first-ever favorite female wrestler and the first action figure she bought. She recalls messaging Nattie on Twitter when she was 10 after a Smackdown.

Nattie says she remembers DMing Cora and seeing the message then for the first time, and it blows her away to know that she inspired her that day. She says destiny is always chasing and Cora is sweet and humble and genuine and kind — and gorgeous — but more than anything she has passion for this and Nattie loves that. Cora says she thinks she can pass out and die now. Nattie says to trust her whan she tells her this: she’s mentored, trained, and competed against some of the greatest in WWE history. And she looks around backstage at the locker room, and says Cora is the future of the NXT Women’s division — but the future is bleak! She slaps Cora, puts her in the sharpshooter, and Cora is tapping! Officials come out and Nattie finally lets go. Cora is crushed, and Nattie stares mockingly.

* Brooks and Briggs are hyped about tonight, as is Fallon Henley.

* Nathan Frazer is headed to NXT 2.0 after his run in NXT UK and he can’t wait to show people what he’s capable of.

Draco Anthony vs. Xyon Quinn

Anthony takes Xyon down to start, then they lock up and Quinn sends Anthony intot he ropes, knocking him down. Quinn offers Draco some sportsmanship and Anthony shoves him off. He gets Quinn in the corner and slaps his chest, then Xyon reverses and sends Anmthony across the ring. Anthony takes back over with a clothesline and then suiplexes him.

Anthony mocks Xyon, and pays for it with a beatdown in the corner and a launch across the ring. Quin with clotheselines and then a spinning Samoan drop. Charging fist to the head from Quinn, he picks Anthony up and decks him back down. Quinn grabs an unconscious Anthony and hits a last forarm, cover for three.

Winner: Xyon Quinn (2:55)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Draco Anthony.

* Kacy and Kayden are walking through as Natalya storms past into the women’s locker room. She tells everyone the BOAT is there and she’s on notice.

* InDex and DuSia are backstage talking about the Gauntlet Match, and they agree that Dexy and Duke should team up. Duke doesn’t like it, and Indi says Dexy would do it. Dexter looks at Duke and shakes his head, but they point out that they have a chance to become champions. Duke agrees, and Dexter gives the thumbs up. I’m…actually okay with that.

Set For Next Week:

– Sarray vs. Tiffany Stratton

– Natalya vs. Tatum Paxley

NXT Tag Team Title Gauntlet Match

Creed Brothers vs. Grayson Waller & Sanga vs. Legado del Fantasma vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. Pretty Deadly

The Creeds and Legado are first up. Brutus waistlocks Mendoza but Mendoza takes out Julius and sends Brutus to the outside. He tags in Wilde, who leaps over the ropes onto the Creeds! Brutus and Wilde back in and Wilde covers for one.

Julius tagged in now, he takes over but only briefly before Mendoza and Wilde isolate him in the corner and alternate clotheslines into the corner. Slam and then a springboard off the rope into a senton, cover for two.

Mendoza with a senton from the apron for two, then he kicks Julius and tags n Wilde who stomps on Julius. Julius catches the foot though and rolls it into an anklelock, stepping on his back. Mendoza in and Brutus catches him in an anklelock too, but Legado grab hands and pill them into each other to break it.

Brutus in and he runs over Wilde, sends Mendoza off the apron, and hits a powerbomb for two. Julius tags in but Wilde with a jawbreaker, he tags in Mendoza who sends Julius into the corner. My feed went out for a moment but when they come back, Brutus trips Mendoza and Julius with an Olympic slam on Wilde. Elevated spinebuster, diving clothesline, and the pinfall.

NEXT TEAM: Brooks & Jensen

Elektra attacks Fallon on the way to the ring, and we go on break. Back from break and Brutus pins Briggs for a two-count. I lost concentration on it but Briggs and Jensen double powerbomb Brutus into the commentary table.

Inside the ring, Julius is in there with Briggs who decks him and picks him up — Julius slides down and hits a dropkick. Julius comes off the ropes into a double shoulderblock, they slide out of the ring and deck Julius against the bottom rope and deck Brutus. Jensen back in for a crossface on Julius, they take him down and then hit an assisted powerbomb for two as Briggs kicks Brutus off the apron where he somehow got to. Elevated drop off Briggs shoulder, cover but Brutus breaks it up. Briggs gives Brutus a big boot, Jensen tags in and they send Julius to the outside. Brutus tagged in and is thrown into the ring, they go into the ropes and Julius trips Briggs, Brutus hits the diving clothesline for three.

NEXT TEAM: Grayson Waller and Sanga

Again I’m havinig feed issues because Comcast is deciding to fuck up for me. But Sanga dominates and sends one of the Creeds to the outside, Waller leaps on him and we go to PIP break.

Back from break and Waller has Brutus in a chinlock. Brutus gets to his feet and grabs Waller, hitting a back suplex. Both men slow to get to their corners, but Brutus hits the tag before Waller can stop him. He nails Waller a couple of times, goes to dropkick Sanga but he jumps off the apron. Julius grabs Waller and tags Brutus, Sanga comes in and Brutus picks him up for a back suplex! He tags in Julius who takes Sanga down and hits a diving clothesline for three!

NEXT TEAM: Pretty Deadly

Pretty Deadly attack the Creeds immediately and send them out of the ring. Prince whips Julius into the ropes and knocks him down, cover for two. Some shit happened, and I’m gonna be honest and say I got so far behind that I’m just watching and giving you the finish and rating. Apologies on that.

Wilson and Brutus collide in the center of the ring, Brutus goes for the diving clothesline but Prince cuts him off. They make the tag, Spilt Milk, cover for three.

Winner: Pretty Deadly (27:11)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: This was just like any gauntlet match in that there were some great matches (Legado vs. Creeds) and not-so-great matches (Creeds vs. Briggs & Jensen). On the whole though, this told a great story and made the Creeds look like absolute beasts while getting Pretty Deadly right in the mix. That’s all this had to do, and I’m happy with it.

And with that, we’re done for the night!