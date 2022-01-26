Jerry Lawler’s Lawsuit Over Brian Christopher’s Death Gets New Trial Date

Jerry Lawler’s lawsuit against a Tennessee county over the 2018 death of his son Brian Christopher has received a new trial date. PWInsider reports that the lawsuit, which was filed against Hardeman County, will now begin on October 31st. It was originally set for May 23rd.

The lawsuit was filed back in July of 2019 and alleges that Brian, who was incarcerated after a DUI arrest, was not provided with treatment by the Sheriff’s Office for drug and alcohol issues during his incarceration. It also alleges that they “altogether failed to provide him with appropriate care after he was assaulted by another inmate” on the day Brian died.

The site reports that Lawler’s lawyers have been taking depositions from several defendants and witnesses over the last few months. That includes Sheriff John Doolen, who Lawler claims in the suit had promised him that Brian would be given help for his addiction issues. He’s seeking $3 million in damages, additional compensatory damages if the court sees fit, and a court order requiring the county to make immediate changes to prevent any additional suicides of prisoners in Hardeman County custody.