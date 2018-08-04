wrestling / News
Jerry Lawler Thanks Friends for Support After Son’s Passing
August 4, 2018 | Posted by
– Jerry Lawler has commented on Twitter, thanking his friends for their support after the recent passing of his son, Brian Lawler (aka former WWE Superstar Brian Christopher). You can check out the message he posted on Twitter earlier today below.
As previously reported, Brian Lawler passed away earlier this week. His funeral was held yesterday.
Want to send a huge THANK YOU to all my Twitter friends who sent words of encouragement during the loss of my son Brian. It meant a lot. pic.twitter.com/h4uDI6hnLW
— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) August 4, 2018