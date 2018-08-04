Quantcast

 

Jerry Lawler Thanks Friends for Support After Son’s Passing

August 4, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jerry Lawler Mid-South

– Jerry Lawler has commented on Twitter, thanking his friends for their support after the recent passing of his son, Brian Lawler (aka former WWE Superstar Brian Christopher). You can check out the message he posted on Twitter earlier today below.

As previously reported, Brian Lawler passed away earlier this week. His funeral was held yesterday.

