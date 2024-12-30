Jerry Lynn Talks What He Dislikes About Modern Wrestling

Jerry Lynn discussed a wide range of topics while appearing on <a href=”https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fiYMSwSko6w”>Wrestling Shoot Interviews</a> <span style=”font-weight: 400;”>(per <a href=”https://www.wrestlinginc.com/”>Wrestling Inc</a>)</span>.

During it, the AEW producer spoke about his matches with RVD and what he doesn’t like about modern-day wrestling. Here are the highlights:

On his matches with RVD:“We [Rob and I] were trying to hit each other with wrestling moves,” Lynn said. “Like, I would trip him. I’d try and drop an elbow on him. He’d move. He’d do that flip leg drop. I would move. And now we’re at the stalemate. But here’s the difference too; a lot of these guys, when they do these standoffs or whatever, they’re not even at the end of it, they’ll turn to the camera or just do a pose or look at the crowd and hold their arms out…go ‘Look what I can do’ and beg for a reaction.”

On wrestlers worried about getting reactions more than winning a match: “I don’t want to cut down other people’s work,” Lynn said. “There’s so many talented guys out there that can do stuff I never can do. But you can still make it look like you’re trying to win a match.”