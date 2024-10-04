Jessica Troy Praises Incoming WWE NXT Star Delta: ‘She Just Exudes Confidence’

PWA Heavyweight Champion Jessica Troy is familiar with Delta, and she recently told fans what to expect from the new WWE NXT star. As noted, a vignette aired on Tuesday’s episocde of WWE NXT teasing the incoming Delta and Troy spoke with Ella Jay of WrestleZone where she talked about the new arrival to the brand.

“I would describe her as the coolest person you’ve ever seen,” Troy said (per Fightful). “Just think of a cool person, and that’s what she is. She’s jacked. She has this sick makeup and amazing gear, and she just has that presence when she gets out into the ring.”

Troy continued, “She kind of understands who she is, and you can tell because she seems so comfortable within her skin when she’s in the ring and that really portrays through her wrestling as well. She just exudes confidence.”

No word as of yet on when Delta will make her official debut, though the teaser video hinted at a possible Halloween Havoc arrival on October 27th.