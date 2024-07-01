Je’Von Evans Details His Relationship With Trick Williams In WWE NXT

In an interview with Under the Ring (via Fightful), Je’Von Evans spoke about his relationship with NXT Champion Trick Williams and how the two often get advice from one another. Evans, along with Shawn Spears and Ethan Page, will challenge Williams at NXT Heatwave on Sunday.

He said: “Well yeah, that’s my brother. For my tryout, I went to him and shook his hand, I thought he didn’t know who I was. He was like, ‘I know who you are bro, just do you. Turn up.’ Ever since then, it’s honestly been that we’re close. I ask him for advice, he asks me for advice. His reign has been good to me, he’s been fighting for that title. Once he won it, everyone was happy in the back. I gave him a hug and I was like, ‘Hey, it’s your time.’ He said, ‘No, it’s your time or your time about to come.’ I said, ‘It’s not about me right now, I want you to enjoy this because once I get it..’ [laughs]“