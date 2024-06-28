Je’Von Evans Reveals His Wish List Of WWE Main Roster Opponents

Je’Von Evans has a list of stars he’d like to face from the WWE main roster, including Randy Orton and more. Evans is set to be part of a Fatal Four-Way match against Trick Williams, Ethan Page, and Shawn Spears for the NXT Championship at Heatwave, and he recently spoke with MuscleManMalcolm where he was asked which talent he’d like to face from Raw or Smackdown.

“Randy Orton,” Evans said (per Fightful). “I’m a huge Randy Orton fan. I love ‘09 Randy Orton. Bald-head Randy, my my god, bro. The menace, I loved it bro. I would love to just learn from him honestly.”

He continued, “Me and ‘Melo [Carmelo Hayes], we never got a live TV match, so hopefully, now that he’s on the main roster, hopefully we get something up there too. Of course, Cody [Rhodes]. He’s the top dog rig he now, so just some trees I could learn under.”

NXT Heatwave takes place on July 7th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.