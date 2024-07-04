Je’Von Plans To Make The Most Of His Opportunity at NXT Heatwave

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful), Je’Von Evans spoke about his opportunity for the NXT title at Heatwave and how he plans to make the most of it. He will challenge Trick Williams at the event on Sunday, along with Ethan Page and Shawn Spears.

He said: “Honestly, it’s still surprising to me. Every day when we’re training, I’ll be in the ring or just on the apron, learning from other coaches, it’s still unreal. I’m still like, yo, there’s no way I’m here. It’s starting to sink in a little bit. But I’m still like, okay, I’m signed, and this is a dream job. But just to have the thought that this is my first PLE, I’m in the main event for the title, it’s a goal that I didn’t think it would happen as soon as it did. But it’s cool. I’m grateful, blessed.“