Jey Uso On Going From Tag Team Wrestler To World Champion at WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso defeated Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 41 on Saturday night. After the show, Uso was asked how it felt to go from a tag team wrestler to a world champion, following in the footsteps of legends like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels. His comments are below.

“I always just wanted to be a tag team wrestler with my twin brother. That’s all it was. And then once you start to progress and see different doors open, you wanna take advantage of them opportunities. It’s been hard, long run, especially hard today because trying to, our business, I feel like, everyone is smart to it. We’re the last of a dying breed, that’s what I think. It’s damn near live theatrics, one shot, one take, live TV, so I take pride in all that, all my brothers and sisters, everyone who put on today, the behind-the-scenes, we’re all a big family, to be honest. I’m so grateful. I get to just do this little part. I go out there and wrestle in the ring.”