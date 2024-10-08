Jey Uso Says He’ll Be At This Week’s WWE NXT

Jey Uso says he’s set to appear on this week’s WWE NXT. Uso appeared in a Raw exclusive video after Monday’s show where he teased an appearance on tomorrow’s show in St. Louis.

“Hell yeah, we can confirm that,” Uso said (per Fightful). “What up, Sexyy Red? St. Louis’ own. You know what I’m saying? But hell yeah, I’m gonna stay one more night in NXT. I’ll be at NXT so we can yeet.”

No word as of yet on what Uso will do at Tuesday’s show. The updated card is:

* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Tony D’Angelo

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. A-Town Down Under

* Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans

* Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, & Kelani Jordan vs. Fatal Influence

* Sexyy Red appears

* Jey Uso appears

* Trick Williams addresses the NXT Universe

* We’ll hear from Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade