Jey Uso on the Wyatt Sick6: ‘I Don’t Want No Smoke With Them’

– On last night’s WWE Raw, Jey Uso beat Rey Mysterio and Finn Balor in the main event to earn a slot in the men’s Money in the Bank match at next month’s event. In a WWE digital exclusive video, Jey Uso commented on his victory along with the debuting Wyatt Sick6 on last night’s show. Below are some highlights:

Jey Uso on his victory helping him at Money in the Bank: “Yeah, Cathy, I mean, it boosts my confidence, I know that went out there and got the W like I said I was for my peoples who’ve believed in me since day one, so I’m very proud about that.”

On how the Wyatt Sick6 can have the fireflies back: “Did you saw it in the Raw, too? I mean, I don’t want no smoke with them, I mean, for all I care, they can have the fireflies back, you know what I’m saying? Coz I wants no problem with them, but I mean, I’m very happy I did activate fireflies in this thing, you know what I’m saying? Shout out to my boy Still my boy Still gonna show the love to Bray Wyatt, but his family is here now, that means I got to go.”