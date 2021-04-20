Jim Ross Reveals AEW Has Plans To Resume Touring In July

Jim Ross recently discussed the current state of wrestling on an upcoming episode of his Grilling JR podcast (available early on AdFreeShows), and one of the things he specifically mentioned was AEW’s plans to get back on the road in the near future.

When discussing the fallout of WrestleMania 37 and WWE making changes to its presentation, Ross revealed that AEW is tweaking its schedule in hopes of getting back on the road “pretty aggressively” starting in July.

“We’re making some changes also,” Ross said. “We’re adding more content here sooner than later with another show. We’re getting our schedule together. Looks like we’re going back on the road pretty aggressively beginning in July. Getting back in front of a live audience is a blessing. I can’t wait. I will help everybody’s work. You can’t help but feed off of the adrenaline of the people and the audience surrounding you. So, it should be cool.”

AEW has been using Daily’s Place in Jacksonville as its primary venue for the majority of the past year due to the restrictions during the pandemic.