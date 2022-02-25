Jim Ross On Fallout Of Black Scorpion Angle In WCW, How It Impacted Sting’s First World Title Run

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the Black Scorpion angle in WCW, Sting’s first World title run with the company, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on the Black Scorpion angle in WCW and whether Sting questioned the angle: “I think we all did. Who didn’t? I’m trying to explain a character I’ve never seen or don’t know who it even is. Ironically, at this point in time, the storytelling to get it kicked off – none of us knew who the Black Scorpion was gonna be because Ole [Anderson] didn’t know. I remember once place he tried Al Perez. Good hand, good body. But I think that position was open for audition right up until the end. As a matter of fact, I didn’t know Ric [Flair] was gonna be the Black Scorpion until we got to St. Louis. That’s how organized that shit was.”

On the fallout of the Black Scorpion angle: “It’s not the best thing for the future of the business there in Sting, so if we can get out of this shit, let’s do it. The fish or cut bait thing. You cut bait, and that’s what we did. It also made Flair happy, and that was important. He got something back on a trade. He won a debate and an argument, and for guys like him who are used to steering their own boat, that meant a lot. One of the old philosophies of pro wrestling is whatever you do, get your main event in the ring. I’ve been involved in some situations like that with the Jarrett and Chyna thing. It was kind of that way. You get the match in the ring. That’s kind of where we were with that.”

On Sting’s first World title run with the company: “It was not handled well. Secondly, you’d love to be able to omit the untimely patella injury. If you could eliminate that, that would’ve solved a lot of issues. The fact we didn’t have any – it seemed to be a lack of commitment to Sting because of the lack of commitment to build heels for him to work with. Most bookers I ever worked with would’ve gotten their best workers together and said, ‘You’re gonna have a run with Sting, and it’s gonna be for the title and you’re gonna make a little money.’ We didn’t have that. We didn’t have that table set, we weren’t ready for him to be the champion, and again, we sure as shit weren’t ready for the patella injury that put him on the shelf and slowed everything down. It was frustrating and unsuccessful based on expectations for Sting because the sky was the limit for him.

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Grilling JR with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.