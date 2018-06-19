wrestling / News
WWE News: Jim Ross & Bully Ray Show Support For Becky Lynch, Mauro Is Ready For Day Two Of The UK Tournament, The Rock Releases a New Live of Headphones
– Jim Ross & Bully Ray posted the following on Twitter in support of WWE’s Becky Lynch…
"Every time she climbed that ladder, those people were on their feet. They're invested in her, they wanted to see her win. Hopefully the people in the back are listening." – @bullyray5150 on @BeckyLynchWWE #MITB #SDLive pic.twitter.com/wmo88FUt1X
— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) June 18, 2018
😂😂
— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 19, 2018
– Mauro Ranallo posted the following ahead of taping day two of the WWE UK Tournament…
– The Rock posted on Instagram this morning to announce the release of his new gym-oriented headphones from Under Armour…
They’re here 🎧 Like you, my gym time is critical. It’s our time to shut the world out and anchor in. I prefer training in “over the ear” headphones, but have been consistently disappointed (pissed is a better word) with every pair, from every brand that just couldn’t handle my workouts. I thought if no one is going to design headphones BUILT FOR TRAINING, then I would. And I’d make them the best. Almost 2 years later, they’ve arrived. Our next @underarmour collection DROPS NEXT WEEK 6/28. #ProjectRockWireless #Durability #Functionality #HighQuality #BadAss