Jim Ross Says Jim Herd Wanted Ric Flair to Have a Spartacus Gimmick in WCW, How Flair Reacted

– On the latest Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about Ric Flair in 1990 and how insane he went having to deal with the fickle nature of Jim Herd as the EVP of WCW. At one point, Herd wanted Flair to have a Spartacus gimmick. Thankfully, that never panned out. Below are some highlights.

Jim Ross on how Flair was dealing with Jim Herd’s attitude in Sept. 1990: “One step away from insanity. About two steps away from being committed. It was so ridiculous, and if it was coming from somebody in another department, when it’s coming from your boss who has this misguided notion that you need a makeover, a total makeover with a ring and being named Spartacus. It wasn’t a Spartacus look or Spartacus-like. No, no. The Nature Boy is going to be gone. Spartacus is going to be here. I was dreading the minuscule possibility that could have happened because I could not see

nor hear myself calling Ric Flair anything but Ric Flair, the Nature Boy. Naitch and not Spartacus. It was an embarrassment.”

Ross on how he still doesn’t understand it years later: “That’d be like, ‘Tom Brady. Here’s the deal, man. I want you to dye your hair because on Sunday, you’re playing wide receiver. No, no. I know you’re a pretty good quarterback too, but I want the hair blonde, and you’re wide receiver. Just the converse of Ric Flair. I’m not so sure Herd wanted to have his hair black or something. That little haircut was one thing, but I’m not so sure Herd had a thought, well, one time I think to have Ric color his hair. So, it was so insane, so ridiculous for some of these stories — I know for some of you folks out there are hard to believe. I get it. I understand, and they’re hard for me to believe too. And I was there. So, we’re all crazy. We’re all confused all these years later. I still don’t understand why we did some of the s*** that we did other than that our leadership told us that’s what they wanted, and as a hired hand, you go out and do your job.”

