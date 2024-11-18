Jim Ross Says Powerhouse Hobbs Is a Star, Hopes To See Him Have More TV Exposure

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed Powerhouse Hobbs, his future in AEW and more. Here are the highlights:

On Powerhouse Hobbs: “Yeah, he’s a very good talent. I’ve been a supporter of Powerhouse Hobbs since he really started evolving. And he’s another guy that’s just coming back from an injury. He’s healthy, he looks great, strong as an ox. So I’m glad that he’s back on television. It’ll help the TV and it will help Hobbs obviously, to get more TV exposure. That’s the key thing. Guys should not keep track of how many wins or how many losses they have; they should focus on the match quality that they’re in. So ‘maximize your TV minutes’ is a good way of looking at that deal.

“So yeah, Hobbs is a star. He’s going to be — I’m anxious to see where he ends up at the end of his run somewhere down the road. He’s a young guy, so he’s still got plenty of time left. But I’m a big fan of his and a proponent of his work, I think he can do — he has the ability to be much more significant in the big picture than not. Really talented, that was a good signing by Tony Khan. And Willie has made sure that this games evolves. He’s is a student of the game, he’s a wrestling fan and that always helps. I’m pulling for him too. It’s amazing how many great young talents that this roster has right now.”

On Kyle Fletcher’s feud with Will Ospreay: “They’re in the hunt [of being the future of AEW]. Just get in the game, get in the hunt. And they both have navigated their way into doing that for two young guys. Especially Fletcher, because he just kind of arrived, seemingly here lately. Ospreay’s a star, he’s an international star. And they’re buddies, or were buddies. They’ll have a hell of a contest. It’ll be one of the better matches of the entire night… They have good chemistry. That’s why I think their match will be a pleasant surprise for a lot of folks. They understand each other’s styles and each others’ timing. So I think they’ll deliver the goods without question.”

