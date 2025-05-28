Jim Ross On Getting Support From Steve Austin & More Before Surgery

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed the news that he has been diagnosed with colon cancer and would be having surgery this Tuesday. The cancer is located in two places. Here are the highlights:

On the surgery: “Getting ready for surgery, and that’s always stressful but I’ve prepared myself mentally and physically to endure the situation.”

On getting calls from Tony Khan, Steve Austin, and others: “I was at home, and I got a call from Steve Austin. And when we got off the phone, I looked at my phone and we talked for 43 minutes. 43 minutes. And here’s what your friends do. They call you, they talk to you, and at the end of the conversation, they tell you they love you. That’s what Steve did.

“So that’s what I got. And that cheered me up, and it made me feel strong and vibrant. And he said, ‘You’re going to beat this and everything’s going to be just fine. Just ride it out, tough it out.’ I said ‘Oh I’m going to’… Tony Khan called me, which was nice. You know, the Khan family has done an amazing job of taking care of JR since I signed with their company. He’s very talent friendly. Maybe too friendly at times.”

