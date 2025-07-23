Jimmy Hart Gives An Update On Health of Hulk Hogan, Says He’s Doing Great

Hulk Hogan’s health has been the subject of conversation ever since last month, when Bubba the Love Sponge said that Hogan was in the hospital due to heart failure and on his death bed. Since then, a representative from Hogan, as well as Hulk’s wife and Eric Bischoff, have all said that things aren’t as bad as the radio personality claimed they were. Jimmy Hart is the latest to give an update on the WWE Hall of Famer.

As for why this was necessary, Fightful reports that Bubba continues to spread rumors. On July 21, he claimed that Hart “reportedly told a close source Hogan can’t speak anymore due to trachea damage.”

Hart wrote on social media: “Hulk is doing great, doing phenomenal! Last night at karaoke with Nick was absolutely fantastic, baby!!!”