Jimmy Hart Says A Lot of the WCW Theme Songs He Did Are ‘In Limbo’

Jimmy Hart composed theme songs for several WCW stars during his time there, and he recently noted that the old songs are just “in limbo.” Hart appeared on Busted Open Radio and during the conversation, he talked about the songs he did for WCW for the likes of the Nitro Girls, Jeff Jarrett, and Eddie Guerrero. Hart noted that when WWE bought WCW in 2001, they acquired the rights to the songs and have left them buried due to some issues with ownership. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On still earning royalties on the songs: “We do. The thing too, it’s like here’s what’s so strange … when we [him and Hogan] went to WCW, I did a lot of the music. Eric Bischoff signed us to be part of the music too… All those songs, when WWE bought the tapes to all that, they re-dubbed other incidental songs on that. They never used any of those songs that we wrote when they put those tapes out.”

On WWE not doing anything with the songs: “All those songs, people ask me about ’em all the time,” he added. “So they’re just kinda sitting in domain down there … they’re just all kinda in limbo down there.”

