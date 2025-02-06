Jimmy Jacobs Looks Back At Time In AEW, Says He Mostly Did ‘Admin Stuff’

Jimmy Jacobs recently spoke about his time at AEW where he worked in a backstage role and noted that he mostly did administrative work. Jacobs was with AEW as a producer from 2023 to October of last year, and he spoke with Bodyslam.net’s Mark O’Brien about his time there, shooting down rumors that he was behind a number of major storylines. You can see highlights below:

On the rumors he was behind a number of storylines: “I would challenge anybody to name one segment that I wrote and produced at AEW. Mostly, what I did at AEW was admin stuff… I was a channel for information. There were people that had this narrative that I was a leak in WWE, which I absolutely 100% was not. It was just a complete fabrication. I still honestly haven’t gotten used to being judged by lies.”

On Tony Khan and working with him: “Tony Khan had a lot to juggle from the beginning. It’s not just about putting on good wrestling; it’s about building a brand, keeping fans happy, and keeping a roster of talent motivated. Tony always knew there was going to be criticism. Whether it’s about creative decisions, the talent roster, or how AEW was performing compared to WWE, it’s all part of being in the spotlight. Tony didn’t take it personally, but he definitely had to find ways to manage that pressure. It’s about communication. Tony has always been really transparent with the talent. AEW is a place where wrestlers have more control over their characters and how they’re portrayed on TV, but that also means they expect more. Tony had to manage that balance between giving talent the creative freedom they wanted and making sure the overall product worked. AEW has never been static. There’s always something new, and that’s something Tony has been really good at—constantly evolving the product to keep the fans engaged. It’s tough because you’re competing against the biggest wrestling company in the world, but Tony has really carved out a niche for AEW.”