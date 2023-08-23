Jimmy Korderas Says Akira Tozawa’s Raw Win Took Him Out of Miz’s Feud With LA Knight

Jimmy Korderas is enjoying The Miz and LA Knight’s feud, but he says Miz’s loss to Akira Tozawa on Raw took him out of it a little. Korderas posted his latest Reffin’ Rant on Wednesday and weighed in on Miz’s loss to Tozawa, saying that it makes him care less whether LA Knight can now beat the A-Lister.

“Nothing like a good rivalry to get people invested and interested. But you know, sometimes there are little things that happen that get you uniniterested?,” he began. “So on Monday night, Miz is doing a wonderful job on the mic and in the ring, and trying to get this rivalry, feud over with LA Knight, who is also fantastic on the mic as well. And he is over big time.”

He continued, “But now, after Miz’s handpicked opponent Akira Tozawa, beats him — regardless of the circumstances, whether he was distracted or whatever the case may be. Why do I care now if LA Knight beats a guy who has already been beaten by a guy who hasn’t been on TV for a long time. It kind of took me out of it a little bit, we will see what happens, though.”

