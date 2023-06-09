Jimmy Korderas Offers Notes On “Redundant” AEW Dynamite This Week

Speaking in his latest Reffin Rant on Twitter, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas raised a few issues he noticed with this past week’s episode of AEW Dynamite (via Wrestling Inc). While he enjoyed several elements of the show, Korderas thought the program would have benefitted from a reordering of events. You can find a few highlights from Korderas and see the original social media post below.

On the repetition of an established formula for the show’s arrangement: “Entertaining show, lots of good stuff in-ring. It’s just Orange Cassidy kicking off the show every week is getting kind of redundant as opposed to being fun. The women just before the main event that seems to be an every week thing.”

On how he would have rearranged the program for a better experience: “That main event match which was a good match, don’t get me wrong. But it didn’t feel like it was in the right place. Maybe that MJF and Adam Cole promo exchange in the middle should have been saved for last because that was a big deal.”