Jimmy’s Famous Seafood Bans Paul Heyman For Turning On Roman Reigns & CM Punk At WrestleMania 41

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood will not forgive Paul Heyman for his actions at WrestleMania 41 and have banned him from the restaurant. As noted, Heyman turned on Roman Reigns and CM Punk in favor of Seth Rollins on night one of the PPV. The seafood restaurant posted to social media after night one announcing that Heyman is no longer welcome, as you can see below.

The restaurant wrote:

“FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Due to his contemptible actions last night, @HeymanHustle (aka Judas) is hereby BANNED from both Jimmy’s Famous Seafood and The Island of Relevancy.”