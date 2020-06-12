Jinder Mahal’s Knee Injury Said To Be More Serious Than Thought

Last week, we reported that Jinder Mahal was set to have knee surgery that would once again put him out of action. Mahal, who just returned back in April, said that he would be back ‘stronger than ever’.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Mahal had the surgery this week in Birmingham. It was originally supposed to be a minor surgery, but the damage was said to be ‘more significant than expected.’

Meanwhile, the Observer notes that while there were plans for a match between Mahal and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, it was expected to just be a one-off and not a long-term program.