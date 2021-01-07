Jinny Earns NXT UK Women’s Title Title Shot On This Week’s NXT UK

We have a new #1 contender for the NXT UK Women’s Championship following this week’s episode of the show. On Thursday’s NXT UK, Jinny defeated Piper Niven to earn a title shot against Kay Lee Ray at a future date.

The match saw Joseph Connors come down to the ring and trip Niven, allowing Jinny to pin her for the win. You can see a couple of clips below. After the match, Jinny appeared in a Network Exclusive clip with Connors and discussed their alliance.