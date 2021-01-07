wrestling / News
Jinny Earns NXT UK Women’s Title Title Shot On This Week’s NXT UK
We have a new #1 contender for the NXT UK Women’s Championship following this week’s episode of the show. On Thursday’s NXT UK, Jinny defeated Piper Niven to earn a title shot against Kay Lee Ray at a future date.
The match saw Joseph Connors come down to the ring and trip Niven, allowing Jinny to pin her for the win. You can see a couple of clips below. After the match, Jinny appeared in a Network Exclusive clip with Connors and discussed their alliance.
Clever save by @JinnyCouture.#NXTUK @viperpiperniven pic.twitter.com/UTVbbNkhuy
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) January 7, 2021
"Never disrespect me! Do you understand?!" — @JinnyCouture #NXTUK @viperpiperniven pic.twitter.com/ssaeIAi8HE
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) January 7, 2021
What did @JosephConners just do?!#NXTUK @JinnyCouture @viperpiperniven pic.twitter.com/4LmDLNSy8k
— WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2021
.@JinnyCouture did it!
The Fashionista has scored herself an #NXTUK Women's Title opportunity! pic.twitter.com/kcZmoQL6fC
— WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2021
"This partnership is going to change the entire dynamic of #NXTUK."#TheFashionista @JinnyCouture unveils her stunning partnership with a freshly suited @JosephConners! 😮 pic.twitter.com/XgJcSPBc3o
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 7, 2021
